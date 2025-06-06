Press.lv - Новости, которые касаются Вас!
В Тихом океане горит судно с 3000 автомобилей на борту

6 июня, 2025

Посреди Тихого океана загорелось судно, перевозившее в Мексику более 3000 автомобилей, в том числе порядка 800 электромобилей. Как сообщили в Береговой охране США, на борту судна находилось 22 члена экипажа, всех их удалось эвакуировать на спасательной шлюпке, пишет Forbes.

Как сообщается в пресс-релизе, сигнал бедствия был получен во вторник, 3 июня, около 15:15 по местному времени. Грузовое судно Morning Midas горело примерно в 300 милях (483 км) к югу от острова Адак (входит в состав штата Аляска). 

«Думал, меня везут на расстрел»: латвиец вернулся из белорусской тюрьмы

За три года он похудел на 26 килограммов и полностью поседел — так выглядит латвийский гражданин Дмитрий Михайлов, политзаключенный, вернувшийся в Ригу из белорусской тюрьмы. Его преступление заключалось в критике существующего режима в закрытой дискуссионной группе в Интернете. Его арестовали через полтора года после сделанных им комментариев. Его долго судили и приговорили к четырем годам лишения свободы. В субботу его освободили вместе с 13 другими политзаключенными, самым известным из которых является муж лидера оппозиции Светланы Тихановской Сергей. Двое критиков режима вернулись в Латвию, рассказывает lsm.lv.

Загрузка

Трамп номинирован на Нобелевскую премию мира

Президент США Дональд Трамп опубликовал в Truth Social письмо члена Палаты представителей от Республиканской партии Бадди Картера в адрес Норвежского Нобелевского комитета, который ежегодно выбирает лауреатов Нобелевской премии мира, сообщает телеграм-канал ASTRA.

Ригу украсят… мусорниками: какими будут новые урны?

Все ли обратили внимание, что в центре Риги появились новые уличные мусорники? А между тем происходит масштабная замена емкостей для сбора отходов, и расходы на это мероприятие тоже немалые – 106 978,52 евро... Читатели спрашивают: так ли важно менять урны, если в Риге полно других проблем?

Полиция продолжает усиленные проверки на дорогах

Сегодня Государственная полиция продолжит усиленные проверки на дорогах.

Трамп о 5-й статье НАТО: существуют разные интерпретации коллективной обороны

Существует несколько толкований пункта о коллективной обороне НАТО, заявил во вторник президент США Дональд Трамп по пути на саммит альянса в Гааге.

MIRAGE JAZZ ORCHESTRA отметит юбилей гала-концертом в Дзинтари

Один из лучших джазовых коллективов Балтии, восхитительно живой и энергичный биг-бэнд MIRAGE JAZZ ORCHESTRA, выйдет на сцену вместе со своими гостями-музыкантами 6 июля в «Дзинтари».

Пусть будут обе разновидности латышского: омбудсмен вступился за латгальский язык

Призыв журналиста Латвийского телевидения (ЛТВ) Гунтиса Боярса не говорить на латгальском языке в предвыборных дискуссиях не нарушает кодекс этики Латвийских общественных СМИ (ЛОС), однако возможность разрешить дискуссии на латгальском языке следует рассмотреть до выборов в Сейм следующего года, считает омбудсмен Латвийских общественных электронных СМИ Эдмундс Апсалонс.

