В Тихом океане горит судно с 3000 автомобилей на борту

Как сообщается в пресс-релизе, сигнал бедствия был получен во вторник, 3 июня, около 15:15 по местному времени. Грузовое судно Morning Midas горело примерно в 300 милях (483 км) к югу от острова Адак (входит в состав штата Аляска).

“A cargo ship carrying around 3000 cars has been abandoned in the Pacific Ocean and left to burn.



The Morning Midas was carrying around 800 electric vehicles from China en route to Mexico when it caught fire about 450km south of Alaska.



The crew of the Morning Midas were unable…