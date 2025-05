Лондон разрывает переговоры с Израилем. Нетаньяху говорит о «щедром подарке» ХАМАС

GAZA, May 19, 2025 Palestinians wait to receive free food at a food distribution center in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, on May 19, 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel will take control of Palestine's entire Gaza Strip, while speaking on recently intensified Israeli military operations. Israel has prevented all aid from entering the Palestinian enclave since March 2, stating the move is aimed at pressuring Hamas to agree to a hostage release deal on terms acceptable to Israel. The total blockade -- including food, medicines and fuel -- has worsened the severe humanitarian crisis there and prompted a warning of famine by UN experts. (Credit Image: © Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)