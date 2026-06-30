How to Make the Most of Crypto Market Bonuses: A Complete Beginner’s Guide Реклама Редакция PRESS 30 июня, 2026 11:19 Реклама

When Bitcoin returned above the $100,000 mark in May 2025 and later reached new highs during the year, interest in crypto trading rose again across Europe. At the regulatory level, the EU’s MiCA framework became fully applicable to crypto-asset service providers on December 30, 2024, with transitional arrangements continuing into 2026. The result? More beginners are exploring crypto platforms, yet many still struggle to understand which exchange rewards actually provide real value.

Crypto market bonuses for beginners have become a genuine user-acquisition tool, not just a loud advertising slogan. Still, the gap between the headline amount and what a new user can realistically unlock remains significant.

Below is a practical beginner’s guide using BYDFi as an example. BYDFi was included in Forbes Advisor Canada’s 2026 crypto exchange rankings, although the review also noted regulatory limitations for Canadian users. The platform’s welcome offer advertises rewards of up to 8,100 USDT, which can be earned by completing specific tasks. That claim deserves a closer look.

What Beginners Experience During Registration

Registration requires only an email address, and the initial setup is designed to be quick. During testing, the full process, from email registration to verification code entry and two-factor authentication setup, took less than four minutes on the mobile app.

A beginner-friendly setup flow looks like this:

Register with an email address

Enable two-factor authentication immediately to protect the account

Visit the Rewards Center to track available tasks and progress

Complete registration tasks to unlock the first beginner benefit tier

Make the first deposit to activate deposit-related rewards

The 8,100 USDT figure refers to the total task-based reward package, not a direct cash deposit into the account. Each reward is unlocked only after completing a specific action, such as registering, making a deposit or completing trading activity.

Beginners who understand how crypto market bonuses for beginners work can plan their actions strategically instead of expecting “free money” on day one.

Three Bonus Categories for Crypto Market Bonuses for Beginners

The reward system is divided into three categories.

Beginner Benefits include registration, deposit and trading rewards. These are one-time tasks connected to account creation and early platform activity, forming the foundation of the welcome offer.

Daily Benefits provide recurring engagement rewards that reset at specific intervals. Many beginners ignore them, but that is a mistake. These rewards extend the benefit window beyond the initial registration period.

Hot Rewards are limited-time promotional campaigns that require fast action. Checking the Rewards Center regularly is the only way to avoid missing them.

A beginner who receives a cashback voucher or trading credits should understand that these rewards mainly help reduce costs rather than create independent profit. Investopedia’s guide to cryptocurrency exchanges can also help beginners better understand how exchange fee structures work.

Demo Trading Before Using Real Capital

Some bonus tasks require actual trading activity. But placing a first trade with real funds and no experience can be a fast route to losses.

The demo account starts with 50,000 USDT in simulated funds and reflects live market conditions. This helps beginners build confidence and test strategies before using real capital for trading-related tasks. During testing, the demo environment closely followed live prices, and order execution remained responsive even during a volatile BTC session.

The demo account also allows users to try perpetual futures in a simulated environment. A beginner can test a low-leverage demo trade, observe how quickly positions change and decide whether the available leverage options, which vary by trading pair, match their risk tolerance. All of this happens without real financial exposure.

A TradingView BTC chart can serve as an additional technical analysis tool for users testing strategies in the demo environment.

Funding the Account and Deposit Rewards

BYDFi’s fiat access includes One-Click Buy, credit/debit card purchases and third-party payment providers. Its official One-Click Buy page lists 80+ supported fiat currencies and 20+ payment methods, while app store materials describe fiat on-ramps across 190+ countries and regions.

For European beginners, card payments are usually the fastest way to buy crypto. Bank transfers, where available through supported providers, may come with lower fees depending on the payment route.

Deposit rewards belong to the Beginner Benefits category, so the amount and timing of the first deposit directly affect which crypto market bonus tiers a beginner can unlock.

The key is not to deposit randomly. Beginners should first review the available tasks in the Rewards Center, then decide what deposit amount makes sense for their own budget and risk tolerance.

Maximizing Trading Bonuses: Copy Trading and Bots

Trading-related rewards require users to execute trades. For beginners without a strategy of their own, two features can reduce the learning curve.

Copy trading allows users to follow experienced traders starting from a low minimum allocation. BYDFi expanded its copy trading offering in 2025, including perpetual contract copy trading designed to help users replicate professional traders’ positions with proportional order sizing. In our review, setting up a copied trade took less than two minutes.

CoinDesk’s overview of copy trading provides additional context on how these mechanisms work across the wider industry.

Trading bots are available in several formats, including:

Spot DCA

Spot Grid

Futures Grid

Spot Martingale

The Bot Marketplace allows users to explore and copy community-built strategies. For beginners who want to complete trading-related crypto market bonus tasks more efficiently, bots can help generate the required trading activity while following a structured approach.

Fees are 0.1% maker and 0.1% taker for spot trading, and 0.02% maker and 0.06% taker for futures trading, according to BYDFi’s published fee materials. These rates are competitive enough that the value of bonuses is not immediately swallowed by trading costs, although users should always check the current fee schedule before trading.

Long-Term Strategy: VIP Program and Beyond

Initial bonuses are only the entry point. Long-term value comes from optimizing trading fees.

According to platform materials, the VIP program includes seven levels based on 30-day futures trading volume or asset balance. At the highest level, users can receive up to a 60% discount on futures trading fees. Lower fees mean more efficient trading, which can accelerate progress through VIP levels, further reducing costs over time.

Crypto market bonuses for beginners act as a starting point, but long-term engagement through VIP tiers is where compounding value can begin to form.

The referral program also allows users to earn commissions through a multi-level structure. The platform is available on iOS, Android and APK versions and has partnered with Premier League club Newcastle United to increase its visibility in European markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are crypto bonuses for beginners free money?

No. The 8,100 USDT welcome package is earned by completing specific tasks such as registering, depositing and trading. It is a task-based reward system, not a cash giveaway.

How can I practice trading before completing bonus tasks?

The demo account provides 50,000 USDT in simulated funds under live market conditions. It is a suitable way to learn before completing trading-related crypto market bonus tasks for beginners.

How long are new-user bonuses available?

The system includes limited-time Hot Rewards as well as ongoing Daily Benefits. Current availability and deadlines are shown in the Rewards Center.

Can copy trading help complete bonus tasks?

Yes. Copy trading can help beginners complete trading-related reward requirements with a more guided structure by following experienced traders and using proportional order sizing.

Final Thoughts

Crypto exchange bonuses reward activity, not just registration. The difference between understanding the task structure and ignoring it can determine whether a user receives meaningful rewards or leaves most of the offer unused.

For anyone just starting in crypto, reviewing the full BYDFi new-user bonus is a practical first step toward understanding how crypto market bonuses for beginners work and what part of the offer is realistically obtainable.

Beginners should remember that bonuses do not remove trading risk. Demo trading, careful position sizing and a clear understanding of fees are still essential. The smartest use of a welcome package is not to chase the largest headline number, but to use the available rewards as a controlled learning runway into the crypto market.

Cryptocurrencies are considered a high-risk asset class. Therefore, it is recommended to consult a financial expert before making investment decisions.

Криптовалюты относятся к классу активов высокого риска. Поэтому перед принятием решений об инвестициях рекомендуется проконсультироваться с финансовым экспертом.

Kriptovalūtas pieder augsta riska aktīvu klasei. Tāpēc ir ieteicams konsultēties ar finanšu ekspertu, pirms tiek pieņemts lēmums par investēšanu.